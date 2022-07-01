FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man wanted for kidnapping and escape warrants was found today in Franklin County.

According to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Roger Lee Nelson Jr. was wanted for outstanding warrants for kidnapping, escape, and domestic violence – strangulation.

Nelson is described as a white man, 6’1, and 190 pounds.

An update to the post indicated Nelson was found by authorities and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told News 19 Nelson was found in a wooded area behind his home.

Oliver said Nelson was not in police custody at the time officials were searching for him. Instead, he was out on state community corrections and stopped reporting to authorities, Oliver stated.

This is a developing story.