Northwest-Shoals Community College offers free CTE training certification classes

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Looking for the next step in your career? Northwest-Shoals Community College is offering free CTE training certification classes beginning in January.

These classes are a 16-week program through the Pre-Apprenticeship Program and Ready to Work (RTW) programs at the college. They give participants the opportunity to develop career skills, career technical education, and get connected with a mentor.

“During the spring semester, our participants have an opportunity to earn as many as 14 workforce certifications,” said Executive Director of Adult Education & Workforce Strategies Tara Branscome. “Our mentors help our participants stay focused and give them that little bit of encouragement we all need at times.”

There are limited seats available and accept participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to register for these classes is January 18.

Certifications that are available through CTE 101 include:

Alabama Certified Worker

FEMA Active Shooter

MSSC Safety and Logistics

OSHA 10

Workkeys

The classes will be held at the Shoals campus during the day and the evening. If you have any questions, contact Taylor Franks by texting or calling 256-815-5569 or emailing tfranks@nwscc.edu.