SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is receiving a $950,000 grant from the United States Department of Education (USDOE) to fund an advocacy and resource center for ‘underserved student populations’.

Congressman Robert Aderholt announced the three-year grant on Tuesday. The total grant amount will be $950,000 over a budget period that extends from Dec. 31, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2025. The college says it is anticipated to be for three years.

According to a spokesperson for the NW-SCC, the advocacy and resource center will serve at least 300 students at the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses.

The program will provide students with a food pantry, mentoring and life coaching, professional counseling and referrals, assistance with housing and utility services, transportation assistance, aid with childcare services, and access to technology and help with course software.

“The importance of this Basic Needs Grant awarded to Northwest-Shoals Community College by the USDOE for the individuals that it will serve cannot be overstated. It will not only impact those directly served by the grant but their families and communities as well by removing barriers associated the issues of poverty and mental health and providing opportunities to enter the workforce with the skills essential to succeed,” said Jeff Goodwin, President of Northwest-Shoals Community College.

The grant was awarded through the USDOE’s Basic Needs Program which is aimed to ‘support student success’, NW-SCC said.