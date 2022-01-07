Northwest-Shoals Community College offering free courses

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Northwest-Shoals Community College is offering free courses for 14 different certifications, ranging from forklift operation to computer informations and logistics.

The classes are free to anyone and will take place at the Muscle Shoals campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 16-weeks. They will have classes available both in the mornings and evenings to accommodate people with jobs or other classes.

“Our program is open to the community, so it can be anybody, and we encourage all of our community to take advantage of this free class,” said Taylor Franks, MSSC Training Center Coordinator.

The college says it is making an effort to be COVID-conscious by social distancing and limiting contact.

The deadline to register for these classes is January 18.

To sign up, you can email Taylor Franks at tfranks@nwscc.edu or call their office at (256)331-8092. More information can be found at the school’s official website here.