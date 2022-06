PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WHNT) – One of Northwest-Shoals Community College’s two campuses will be closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

In an alert sent to News 19, the college said the Phil Campbell campus will be closed for the rest of the day due to unforeseen wastewater issues.

Faculty and staff will continue working in a virtual format for the rest of the day.