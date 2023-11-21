FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Cramer Children’s Center is the recipient of a $404,433 grant which is part of a $2.4 million package benefiting 11 agencies that provide professional assistance to child abuse victims in 15 north Alabama counties.

The grant money was provided to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“We are just exceedingly appreciative of the money that we get because the work that we provide here is much needed,” The Cramer Children’s Center Clinical Supervisor/Senior Forensic Interviewer Monica Haddock says.

The Cramer Children’s Center is an agency that works with child abuse victims in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence counties. Working alongside law enforcement and the Department of Human Resources to conduct forensics interviews, the center essentially speaks with a child to find out the details of what happened.

“We also provide follow-up trauma therapy with children and we provide non-acute medical exams to help them know that their body is safe and okay…or if there’s something that needs to be treated, then that can happen as well,” Haddock added.

Haddock tells News 19 that the center sees 400+ kids a year.

“I think there’s a lot more education in the schools of helping kids understand it’s okay to disclose. So, we’re seeing more children that are feeling safer coming forward and disclosing what happened,” Haddock said.

Haddock says the grant money will go towards covering the staff’s salary. “Without those salaries, we couldn’t provide the services,” stated Haddock.

She says the services the center provides are needed.

“I would like to say down the road…we’re not going to be needed anymore. Unfortunately, this is a field where we are needed and without these services, these kids wouldn’t get help,” Haddock said.

If you’d like to donate to the Cramer Children’s Center, you can click here.