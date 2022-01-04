Need to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Two clinics coming to Colbert County Thursday

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you have two opportunities in Colbert County this week.
Colbert County EMA and Helen Keller Hospital are teaming off to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older on Jan. 6.
From 8-11 a.m., vaccines will be given at the Littleville Town Hall in the courtroom (1810 George Wallace Highway, Russellville).
From 1-4 p.m., vaccines will be given at the Muscle Shoals Board of Education office (3200 S Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals).
No appointments are necessary for either clinic. First, second, and booster doses will be given.