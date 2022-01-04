Need to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Two clinics coming to Colbert County Thursday

Northwest Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you have two opportunities in Colbert County this week.

Colbert County EMA and Helen Keller Hospital are teaming off to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older on Jan. 6.

From 8-11 a.m., vaccines will be given at the Littleville Town Hall in the courtroom (1810 George Wallace Highway, Russellville).

From 1-4 p.m., vaccines will be given at the Muscle Shoals Board of Education office (3200 S Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals).

No appointments are necessary for either clinic. First, second, and booster doses will be given.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News