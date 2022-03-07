FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence City Schools is looking to fill multiple positions during a job fair later in March.

From 4-6 p.m. on March 24, FCS will be hosting the job fair in the Central Office Auditorium, located at 541 Riverview Drive, next to the Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House. The fair is open to education professionals, recent or upcoming education graduates, and those seeking support jobs.

FCS anticipates positions on-site will include:

Teachers

Subsitute nurses

Custodians (through a third-party, Kelly Services)

Job seekers interested in attending the fair should come prepared for possible on-site interviews and will need to register ahead of time, by visiting this Google Doc. A Google account is required to register.