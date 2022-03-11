LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama State Troopers said a Muscle Shoals man was killed as a result of injures from a wreck late Thursday night.

Troopers said Monzell Gholston, 40, was seriously injured when a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hit his 2000 Ford Explorer at the intersection of State Highways 101 and 157, roughly two miles north of Hatton in Lawrence County.

The wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m., according to Troopers, and Gholston was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.