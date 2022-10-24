COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man serving two life sentences in the 1997 beating death of a Florence man has a parole hearing soon, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles (ABPP).

47-year-old Roger Lee Borden, Jr. pleaded guilty in the death and robbery of James Shannon McGee on June 17, 1999, according to court documents.

Roger Lee Borden, Jr. (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

On November 3, 1997, Borden was accused of beating McGee to death. The Florence man was later found unconscious in the basement of his home.

According to records, Borden took McGee’s wallet and pistol and took a ring from the victim’s hand. Investigators said Borden pawned the ring the same day of the attack.

Borden was charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

In 2018, he was denied an early release request by the ABPP, according to officials with the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.

As of late October 2022, Borden has served nearly 25 years of his two life sentences. He remains in the custody of the Limestone Correctional Facility.