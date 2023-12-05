LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors in Lawrence County met the ‘burden of proving probable cause’ in the case against Timothy Harville, who is charged with killing a family member with a shotgun.

The case will now head to a Lawrence County grand jury.

On September 15, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Timothy Houston Harville, 58, was arrested for the death of Angela Berryman Hill Harville.

Timothy Harville’s preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday. Court documents show that “the State of Alabama has met the burden of proving probable cause to believe the elements of the offense have occurred and probable cause to believe the defendant committed the offense charged.”

A post on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Facebook stated that officers arrived at a call for an unresponsive woman in the 2300 block of County Road 161 around 6:30 p.m. on September 13.

Witnesses told authorities that Timothy Harville went to Angela Harville’s home on September 13, around 6:20 p.m. LCSO said an argument began and Timothy Harville shot the victim in the head with a shotgun.

The two are reportedly related through marriage.

Timothy Harville was already out on bond for a separate incident in December of 2022, involving shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.

According to court records, Harville is still being held in the Lawrence County Jail.