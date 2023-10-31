FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 243 in Franklin County led to multiple people being transported by ambulance and medical helicopters for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says the crash occurred on Highway 243 near Block Church Road and officials believe it was a head-on collision.

FCSO said traffic was backed up for a while due to road blockage from the crash and for landing the medical helicopters.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by ALEA Troopers, the spokesperson said.