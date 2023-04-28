LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say that one woman was severely burned in a cabinet shop fire in Trinity early Friday morning.

According to the Administrative Chief for the Caddo-Midway Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to a cabinet shop on County Road 352 around 8 a.m.

One woman suffered second-degree burns and was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham burn center.

Clark told News 19 that a spark that came out of a paint booth is believed to be the cause of the fire, but won’t be able to confirm that until an investigation is completed.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said the Caddo-Midway Fire and Rescue, Moulton Fire Department, Chalybeate Fire and Rescue, Speake Fire Department and Hillsboro Fire Departments all assisted on the scene.

Chief Clark said the investigation into the fire will continue.