MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man.

According to Muscle Shoals Police, officers from MSPD and Florence Police attempted to arrest Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was wanted for first-degree kidnapping.

When officers informed a supervisor at North American Lighting that they were looking for Boudoin, he ran away from them, briefly scuffling with a Muscle Shoals officer, before running back inside the plant.

Multiple agencies remain at the plant and are actively searching for Boudoin. MSPD stressed that there is not and never was an active shooter situation; Boudoin is believed to be unarmed and poses no threat to the public.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Boudoin is asked to call Muscle Shoals Police at (256) 383-6746 or Florence Police at (256) 760-6500.