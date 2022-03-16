COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a suspect in the woods near the Lawrence County and Franklin County line.

Authorities captured Josh Henson in Lawrence County Wednesday evening.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed his officers began chasing a man, identified as Josh Henson, near Loves Travel Stop Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit went through Franklin and Lawrence Counties and ended near the county line.

Chief Logan said Henson got out of the vehicle, swam across a creek and made it into the woods.

ALEA state troopers, ALEA helicopter, and members of the Tuscumbia Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leighton Police Department all helped in the search for Henson.

Chief Logan confirmed Hanson is wanted by multiple agencies on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Hanson was taken to the Tuscumbia City Jail on charges related to Wednesday’s incident.