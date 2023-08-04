MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Moulton mother has been charged with capital murder after her 7-year-old son was found shot to death Friday morning.

Shannon Karr (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Shannon Renee Karr was booked into the Lawrence County Jail just after 4 a.m., where she’s being held without bond.

According to Lawrence County Corner Scott Norwood, authorities were called to the scene at 2:17 a.m. A 7-year-old boy was found shot twice “at close range,” Norwood confirmed.

The coroner added that Karr was the only one in the home at the time.

Norwood said the child was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., and stated that his body has been sent off to be autopsied.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates to this story as they become available.