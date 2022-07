LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to an accident in Lawrence County early on Saturday.

Officials say that Colby M. Sutton, 38, of Moulton, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident happened at 2:15 a.m. six miles north of Moulton.