LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moulton man on Thursday.

Norman G. Barnes, 49, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet truck he was driving was struck by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The semi-truck was driven by 35-year-old Bobby L. Gladney Jr., 35, of Center Point.

The crash occurred on Alabama 24 near the 60-mile marker, about eight miles east of Moulton, in Lawrence County.

No further information was available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.