LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.

34-year-old Paden Jarvis Terry was arrested on October 29 in Lawrence County following an extensive investigation.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division had gotten several reports of personal checks being stolen, along with those checks being forged and passed.

Investigators were also given information from other agencies that Terry and “other suspects” were involved in a multi-state crime spree across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas over the past few weeks.

According to authorities in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, Terry and an unnamed woman led police on a high-speed chase on October 17 that ended when State Troopers deployed spike strips.

That woman is still reportedly in the custody of the Prarie County Arkansas Detention Center.

Meanwhile, Lawrence County Investigators got a tip that Terry was back in the area. He was arrested with help from the Moulton Police Department. The 34-year-old was charged with third-degree forgery, third-degree possession of forged instruments and first-degree identity theft.

Bond was set at $20,000. Authorities say more charges are pending as the investigation continues, adding that Terry has outstanding felony warrants in Wayne County, Tennessee for fraud.