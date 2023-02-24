LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Moulton man was arrested following an investigation into drug activity where a trafficking amount of meth and narcotics were found in his possession, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO’s VICE/Narcotics Unit began investigating 45-year-old Derrick Lamar Echols of Moulton, Ala. during the early months of 2023 after receiving complaints regarding “his drug activity”.

On Feb. 22, the LCSO says its officers executed a search warrant on Echols’ home on Byler Road.

LCSO said agents recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and Adderall, along with digital scales and packaging materials.

Echols was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail, with bond set at $85,500.