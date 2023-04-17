MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) – One city in Lawrence County is looking to improve maintenance and service on its water tanks.

Moulton City Mayor Roger Weatherwax tells News 19 the water tanks in the city are fine. However, the city is searching for a company closer to home to handle the work.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council heard a proposal from Tank Pro – a water tank maintenance company out of Northport Alabama. Representing the company, Scott Brown spoke before the council and provided them with a letter of intent and a contract.

Brown told the council the only item missing from the contract was the final price. He predicts it won’t exceed $75,000 annually.

“We will wait until we get the final contract to sign it. At that time, we will review it and if it meets our expectations…we’ll sign it,” said Weatherwax.

Adding to this, Weatherwax wants residents to know the city is determined to provide quality tanks.

The council plans to vote on whether they’ll sign the contract at their next council meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m.