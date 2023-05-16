MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Creating an open and transparent dialogue between elected officials and the community – that’s what one Moulton city councilwoman is looking to achieve.

Moulton City District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee says the purpose of Thursday’s town hall meeting is to inform the community. Lee says she got the idea to host a meeting after concerns were brought to her by those in her district.

“There were some concerns expressed in my community about some things like police officers being out here…just things of that nature…and so I thought why not have a town hall,” said Lee.

The town hall meeting will run 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight, and building inspector Renay Saint are all set to speak at this event. Lee says they’ll talk about their roles in the city and their responsibilities to the citizens.

“I hope they take away the importance of knowing your city council and what they do, what the mayor does, and the chief. It’s nothing intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” added Lee.

Lee says her district is primarily made up of an older population. She wants her community to know the faces of local officials and to feel comfortable contacting them.

“There’s no intent to pick on anybody or make anybody feel uncomfortable. It’s just the need to get to know and for you to ask those questions in terms of why…what,” replied Lee.

Councilwoman Lee told News 19 that if this town hall goes well, she’d like to host more in the future.