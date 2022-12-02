MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Mississippi woman is facing charges for reportedly stabbing her significant other at a hotel in Moulton.

The Moulton Police Department (MPD) responded to a stabbing call Thursday night at the Relax Inn.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who was stabbed in the chest. Emergency crews took the man to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and later released.

MPD confirmed the suspect Ashley Latrice Wright, 24, had fled from the scene before they arrived. Investigators learned Wright and the victim were in a relationship and were living together.

The victim stated that he and Wright had been drinking when they began arguing over family issues. He claims Wright then attacked him physically, grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Authorities say the couple has had domestic violence incidents previously, as well as arrests.

MPD, with the help of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Moulton Fire Department, located Wright shortly after when she was seen by a Moulton firefighter walking on Court Street.

Wright was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and transported to the Lawrence County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

However, authorities say Wright is being held due to a pending bond revocation because she violated bond conditions on a separate domestic violence charge against the same victim.