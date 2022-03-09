FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An investigation into a string of church thefts in Vina, Alabama has ended with one man in the custody of the Itawamba County Jail in Mississippi.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says warrants were issued for Johnathan William Alan Wilson in connection to the burglaries of two churches in the Vina community.

In November 2021, the Ebenezer Baptist Church reported that audio equipment and other electronic items had been stolen.

The Hurrican Creek Missionary Baptist Church reported a burglary and theft in the past couple of weeks, saying the same type of items were taken from the church.

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office developed Wilson as a suspect in both burglaries, after someone noticed some of the stolen items at a camper Wilson was staying at in Vina. Authorities went to the camper and recovered items that had been stolen from the Hurrican Creek Church.

While investigators were at the camper, they found information leading them to two different addresses on Doc Stanphill Road in Tremont, Mississippi. Investigators with Franklin County worked with investigators in Itawamba County, who found Wilson at one of the addresses, along with more stolen property from both churches.

According to authorities, a large portion of the stolen items from the churches was recovered and has already been returned.

Wilson had outstanding warrants with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities there arrested him and he was booked into the Itawamba County Jail.

After Wilson completes his sentence in Mississippi, authorities say he will be transferred back to Franklin County to face burglary and theft of property charges. Additional arrests may come as the investigation continues.