CHALYBEATE, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire, described as a massive crowning brush fire by a member of the Chalybeate Fire Department (CFD), drew multiple agencies in response on Sunday night.

The fire burned an estimated 125-150 acres in Lawrence County near Highway 33 and County Road 277, according to CFD. Despite the size of the fire, a member of CFD told News 19 that no one was injured.

Chalybeate, Hillsboro, Courtland, Cato and Moulton Fire all responded to the fire, as well as the Forestry Commission.

(Photo courtesy of Chalybeate Fire Department member)

This fire and response came after a brush fire first happened on Wednesday, October 18. ​​CFD said the Forestry Commission cut rings but when the fire ignited Sunday, it jumped the rings.

A nearby home was put on standby in case the fire continued to grow and they needed to evacuate, but the fire was extinguished before it spread any closer to the home.

The Forestry Commission is still investigating what caused the fire.