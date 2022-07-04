COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville man was arrested on a grand jury indictment for charges of financial exploitation.

35-year-old Justin Mayfield was arrested on June 30 following an indictment from March 2022, charging him with exploiting $47,807 from an elderly family member.

According to court documents, a grand jury returned the indictment last week, resulting in a warrant being issued for Mayfield’s arrest.

Justin Mayfield

(Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Mayfield was taken into custody and placed on a $15,000 bond.

Online court records show an arraignment has been scheduled for September 8 at the Colbert County Courthouse.