LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man facing multiple felony charges was located in Lawrence County, but died during transport to the Limestone County Jail, authorities say.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Ronnie Tyler Gwynn Parker failed to reappear for trial Tuesday morning on “multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, and a number of other charges.”

Parker’s trial began with jury selection on Monday, but when he didn’t appear in court Tuesday, a bench warrant was served for his arrest.

In October 2018, Parker was arrested following a shootout with deputies where he also set a home on fire. Despite the shootout and the fire, nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.

The couple in the home Parker set fire to made it out okay, but the home was destroyed.

He was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and arson, among other charges.

In November 2018, Parker was additionally charged with possession of a destructive device, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and attempting to elude.

LCSO said Parker was located and apprehended in Lawrence County on Wednesday, but while he was being transported to the Limestone County Jail, he began to have what appeared to be a medical episode.

Transporting officers reportedly stopped the vehicle immediately to provide assistance to Parker. LCSO said a medic began life-saving procedures and EMS was immediately notified.

Officials say Parker was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will be conducting the death investigation at the request of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and LCSO.

Parker will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy, according to a spokesperson with MCSO.