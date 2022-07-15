LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Moulton man is facing multiple drug charges after several complaints about drug dealing were called into the county’s anonymous tip line.

38-year-old Jonathan Stricklin has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said agents took the information given to the tip line, corroborated the information and after an investigation were able to determine that Stricklin was supposedly responsible for illicit drugs being distributed in the East Lawrence area.

On Thursday, agents searched the home where Stricklin had been staying and found almost one pound of methamphetamine, multiple guns, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Stricklin

Sheriff Sanders thanked the members of the community who reached out to the tip line.