LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested in Lawrence County on drug and theft charges after “multiple complaints” throughout October.

According to a social media post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), agents with the Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit received those complaints about thefts and the distribution of illegal narcotics in the area.

Agents say Timothy Kevin Terry was developed as a suspect.

Deputies claim Terry was found during a traffic stop, arrested, and charged with second-degree theft of property and distribution of a controlled substance.

Terry was booked into the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.