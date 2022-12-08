TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Darrell Lee Perry and another unnamed person were in the parking lot where Narcotics Agents and District Attorney Investigators were patrolling due to suspected drug activity on Wednesday night.

With authorities having received multiple tips about the activity in recent months, they say VICE Agents tried to talk with Perry and the unnamed person at the Jet-Pep near 20729 Highway 24 in Trinity.

Before agents could reach them, the sheriff’s office said Perry tried to run away.

There was a short struggle between Perry and deputies, but he was eventually taken into custody.

Daniel Perry (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A large knife, taser, drug paraphernalia and an unspecified amount of heroin and fentanyl (beyond an amount for personal use) were found in Perry’s possession, authorities said.

He was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.