FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man on Sunday and charged him with producing pornography with minors.

49-year-old Wendell Shane Swinney was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on July 3.

Wendell Shane Swinney

(Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to online court documents, this is not the first time Swinney has faced these types of charges. In June of 2019, he was arrested in Marion County, Alabama and charged with electronic solicitation, transmitting obscene material and traveling to meet a child for sexual acts.

Court records show Swinney pleaded not guilty in January of 2020. Yet, in a virtual hearing later that year in November, he signed a plea agreement pleading guilty to all three charges.

Swinney was given a sentence of 15 years and 5 years of probation, plus registering as a sex offender.

In June of 2022, court documents show Swinney requested the ability to travel outside the state. That request was granted.

A few days later, Swinney requested permission to travel to Colorado for a graduation ceremony, but that request was denied.

According to online jail records, Swinney remains in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office without bond.