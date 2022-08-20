An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19. (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says deputies were called to an area of Highway 157 on Friday night after someone called to say they thought that they might have struck a pedestrian.

According to Covington, deputies arrived and found a pedestrian who was under the influence.

When deputies tried to arrest the man, Covington says he resisted and tried to run away. He was eventually captured and arrested.

Emergency medical crews arrived on the scene, checked out the man and determined that he was not injured.

Bryce Keefover

(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryce Keefover was charged with failure to obey, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and attempt to elude. His bond was set at $5,000.