FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was injured and another taken into custody after a shooting during a child custody exchange Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Tyler Garrett, 29, of Spruce Pine was charged with one count of first-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Officials said they received reports of shots fired at a business in the Spruce Pine community when deputies arrived they learned one man had been shot in the arm and then drove himself to Russellville Hospital. They added Garrett was still at the business when deputies arrived.

Deputies interviewed everyone involved in the incident and witnesses who were at the business at the time of the shooting said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. Officials explained a verbal and physical fight started over some “vulgar comments” Garrett made to his ex-wife, the victim’s girlfriend, when the victim intervened.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett went to his vehicle and grabbed his gun and when the victim saw this he went to his own vehicle and grabbed his gun. Officials said witnesses saw Garrett point his gun at the victim and shoot, hitting the victim in the arm.

Officials said the victim returned fire in self-defense but missed and that is when the victim drove off with Garrett’s ex-wife, his child and Garrett’s child to get medical treatment.

Garrett was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center to await his bond hearing.