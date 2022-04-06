FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing assault charges after beating a Shoals Ambulance employee last month, police say.

On March 12, the Florence Police Department says the Shoals Ambulance Service was transporting Matthew Markley to the North Alabama Medical Center.

A male employee was riding in the back of the ambulance with Markley, who authorities say became disorderly and started hitting the employee. This happened as the ambulance was crossing the Shoals Creek Bridge in Florence.

Authorities say that’s when the ambulance pulled over and called law enforcement to assist them with Markley.

When officers arrived, they say Markley calmed down and the ambulance continued on its route to the hospital.

On March 21, authorities say the ambulance employee who had been hit continued to have rib pain and bruising from the assault. Following a medical examination, police say, X-rays showed a broken rib from Markley hitting him.

A warrant for second-degree assault was issued for Markley and authorities arrested him on April 5.

Markley is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.