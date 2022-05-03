FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is in custody after two armed robberies at businesses in Franklin County in April.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said an armed robbery happened at the Texaco gas station on Highway 237 in Phil Campbell on April 23.

Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s officials said Javorose Monquis Yarbrough, 27, was arrested at a car wash on Highway 43 in Russellville in connection with the Texaco robbery. He faces one count of first-degree robbery.

Officials added Yarbrough is also a suspect in an armed robbery of the Russellville (Isbell) Dollar General on April 20 at around 8:15 p.m.

Both cases are scheduled to be presented to a Franklin County Grand Jury later in the week.

Yarbrough was taken into the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of a sentence from a conviction in Pickens County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they worked with officers in the Phil Campbell Police Department and the Russellville Police Department on the investigation into the robberies.