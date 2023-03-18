LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a Logan man has been charged with drug trafficking after deputies searched his vehicle while it was in a ditch.

LCSO said Colin Shane Scott, 49, of Logan was arrested Saturday after a vehicle search near the intersection of County Road 108 and County Road 236.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:30 a.m. it received a call of a Honda CRV stuck in a ditch near the intersection. LCSO said when deputies arrived they observed the driver, later identified as Scott, was nervous and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Colin Scott (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, a gun, a large sum of money and drug paraphernalia.

LCSO said Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. He is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.