ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you grew up watching the classic favorites, “Little House on the Prarie” or “The Waltons,” you’re definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.

Some famous and familiar faces are scheduled to attend Rogersville’s North Alabama Christmas Market on December 3 and 4:

Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder)

Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle)

Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls)

Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey)

Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter)

Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton)

Leslie Winston (Cindy Walton)

Eric Scott (Ben Walton)

Reen Christie Bula (Marcia Woolery)

Event organizers say the actors will be there to meet and talk to fans of the shows and reminisce about simpler times.

The Christmas Market will be held at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, located at 6810 County Road 91 in Rogersville, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person, while kids 12 and under get in for free.

There will be vendors inside and outside the market where you can find original artwork, handmade crafts, antiques, jewelry, architectural salvage and specialty booths from creators and artists around the area.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas, featuring horse & carriage rides, visits with Santa Claus, a Christmas Train and live entertainment!