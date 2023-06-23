FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man who authorities said is a “known drug dealer” is facing a mountain of new charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said he had 30 guns stashed under his bed.

Abe Dennis Scott, 33, had already pleaded guilty on May 25 in Marion County, Alabama to illegal drug trafficking of meth, court records show, which made him forbidden to possess a firearm.

On June 11, FCSO Sheriff Shannon Oliver said one of their deputies pulled Scott over and found a prescription medication and a Taurus 1911 .45 caliber pistol. After making bond on that new charge, Oliver said they carried out a search warrant at Scott’s camper.

According to Oliver, the department had received several complaints about suspicious activity at Scott’s camper on LaGrange Road in Leighton, which led them to not only keep an eye on the property but on Scott himself.

The search warrant was carried out on June 20, which resulted in about 2.5 ounces of meth and 30 guns, which were all underneath Scott’s bed, Oliver said. Scott was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

On June 22, Scott’s bond from the June 11 charge was revoked when he went before the judge.

Oliver said Scott, a “known drug dealer” in and around the Shoals, was scheduled to turn himself in to the Alabama Department of Corrections later this month for his Marion County charge, where he was sentenced to 20 years in jail, with three years behind bars followed by five years of supervised probation.

For the Franklin County charges, Oliver said Scott was charged with one count of illegal drug trafficking of meth and 30 counts of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

On Thursday night, Scott was transferred from the Franklin County Jail into Marion County’s custody.