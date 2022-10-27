COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 50-year-old Leighton man who was facing more than 20 counts of sexual abuse-related charges has accepted a plea deal, court records show.

Edward Clarence Jenkins was charged with 20 counts of second-degree rape and five counts of second-degree sodomy involving a teen girl. He was arrested in April after turning himself in at the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 19, court documents show that Jenkins accepted a deal, pleading guilty to one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sodomy.

Within that agreement, the District Attorney will move for all other counts against Jenkins to be dismissed by the court.

Jenkins was indicted on August 4, along with a warrant being issued for his arrest. Online court records show the sexual abuse involved a girl between the ages of 12 and 15.

Court records say that the victim went to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office to report the abuse, and provided investigators with a video showing Jenkins driving a vehicle with the victim in the passenger seat, leaning into Jenkins’ lap.

The video shows Jenkins with his arm around the victim, rubbing her back and then placing his hands into her pants, court records say. This was recorded as Jenkins had picked up the victim to bring her to a doctor’s appointment in Muscle Shoals.

According to the same court documents, Jenkins openly admitted to the alleged abuse, saying that he and the victim had been engaging in oral sex on several different occasions, happening over a period of eight to nine months.

Jenkins told investigators the victim was around 13 when the oral sex began, according to court documents. He also provided a written statement of the incident in the video, saying he was trying to comfort her by rubbing her back.

According to the online court records, both the victim and Jenkins signed consent for their phones to be digitally analyzed after Jenkins admitted to sending and receiving obscene photographs with the victim.

Court documents say Jenkins told investigators that he planned on turning himself in because he could not live with what he did.

The 50-year-old was sentenced to 20 years split to serve, with credit for time served. He also waived his right to a formal sentencing hearing, as well as not being allowed any contact with the victim.

Jenkins has remained in the custody of the Colbert County Jail since April on a $200,000 bond.