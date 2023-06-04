LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says two people are dead after a drowning incident near Hillsboro.

LCSO Chief Deputy Brian Covington said deputies and rescue teams are on the scene investigating after one man and a teen drowned. He said the incident happened at a pond in the 5100 block of County Road 222.

Covington said LCSO received a call that a man went underwater in a pond near County Road 222 and did not come back up. He said a teenager, who the sheriff’s office believe to be a cousin of the man, jumped into the pond to help the man but also failed to resurface.

He said the Morgan County Rescue Squad Dive Team was called in to assist with recovery efforts.

Covington said both people were recovered around 5:55 p.m. Sunday night. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.