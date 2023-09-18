LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Highway 157 has reopened after it was closed for several hours Monday morning while a SWAT team worked a scene on the road, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

LSCO said in a Facebook post that the Sheriff’s Office and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT were working on a scene at Highway 157 and County Road 11.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton, the situation began with a pursuit involving an RV driven by a possible wanted person. At this time, Hamilton says it is unclear if the person is still in the RV.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that officers gassed the RV but no one was inside the vehicle. However, the RV has not been searched yet and K-9 units are in the area searching for a suspect.

As of 8:05 a.m., the road has reopened. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not say if they had made any arrests in connection with the incident.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.