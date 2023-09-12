LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said one person was arrested for drug trafficking after throwing cocaine out of a window during a chase.

Alonza Troupe was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

LCSO said in a Facebook post that on September 11th, 2023, deputies and officers with the Courtland Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Alabama Highway 20. The vehicle then led officers on a chase that ended on County Road 271, according to LCSO.

During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the driver, later identified as Troupe, threw 2 kilos of cocaine out the window of his vehicle. Authorities were able to recover the cocaine, and it is pictured below.

(Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

“Sheriff Sanders would like to additionally thank the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the North Courtland Police Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” LCSO added in the post.

Troupe was taken into custody and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.