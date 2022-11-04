LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Lawrence County’s School Resource Officers (SROs) received some new gear this week that will aid in their protection of the county’s schools.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) say they ordered ballistic protection gear and entry tools for their SROs back in June 2022. The new protective gear arrived at LCSO sometime earlier this week.

One of the protective items they received was ballistic shields which officers can use to move in and protect students in the event there is an active shooter situation in the county’s schools. LCSO says those shields will be issued to the officers soon.

Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

The LCSO already issues protective gear to their SROs, like bullet-resistant vests, to wear while they are on duty monitoring the schools.