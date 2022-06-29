LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is hosting a “Tools for Schools” drive to help stock the classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.

The sheriff’s office says that every child should start school with the tools they need to be successful and ready to learn.

Sheriff Max Sanders has a drop box set up in the front lobby of the sheriff’s office, located at 242 Parker Road in Moulton.

Supplies that are needed include, but are not limited to:

3-ring notebooks

Notebook paper

Construction paper

Pencils

Crayons (24 count)

Erasers

Tissue

Elmer’s glue

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Rulers

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off during regular office hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. These supplies will be distributed to the schools before the next school year kicks off.

For more information on the school drive, contact the LCSO at (256) 974-9291.