LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says one person was transported to the hospital after three narcotics officers were involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said that at about 6:44 p.m. three officers from the county narcotics unit were involved in a wreck Thursday. He said the officers were riding in a vehicle on duty when another vehicle pulled out in front of them at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 157.

Covington said none of the officers were injured but one woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He said the woman is not a member of law enforcement.

Covington said the scene is still fluid at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.