LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Hillsboro man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after the death of his mother in the Chalybeate Springs community.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated they found a body, identified as 67-year-old Deborah Landers Bryant, in Chalybeate Springs after responding to a welfare check. Police said there were signs of foul play, and determined she had been dead for days.

The victim’s son, Nicholas Drue Scoggin, 37, of Hillsboro, was identified by police as a suspect. He was living with his mother at the time of the incident.

Deputies say Scoggin was apprehended at a friend’s house on Alabama Highway 20 in Hillsboro. Officials learned Scoggin and his mother were arguing during the time of the incident about a dog and her refusal to give him a ride to his girlfriend’s house.

Police say Scoggin was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree robbery. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

Bryant’s body was sent to Huntsville’s Department of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.