LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the Lawrence County Work Release Center walked away from the facility on Thursday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Greg Allen Dotson, 43, of Decatur, walked away from the center on Thursday, August 18. He was serving tie for a state probation violation at the time of the escape.

Dotson was slated to be released the same day he escaped; however, deputies say he got a new charged in Morgan County and a new probation violation was in play. He was expected to appear in court for that new violation on August 29.

The sheriff’s office said Dotson has been in-and-out of jail.

A warrant for Dotson’s arrest has been issued for second-degree escape. If you have information related to his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.