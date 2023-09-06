LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has requested state officials investigate after an in-custody death on Wednesday morning.

According to LCSO, Hollis Shannon South, 48, of Hillsboro, was being housed in the Lawrence County Jail for a bench warrant when inmates alerted jail staff he was having a medical issue.

CPR was performed by inmates and jail staff, LCSO said, while an ambulance was dispatched to the jail. South was reportedly transported to the Lawrence Medical Center where he later passed.

LCSO said the Alabama Department of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy and their findings will be presented to the State Bureau of Investigations, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Lawrence County Coroner.