LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Courtland Fire Chief Jason Jones says his department and Hillsboro Fire responded to a large field fire Saturday in a rural part of Lawrence County.

Jones said the Courtland Fire Department (CFD) and the Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department (HAVFD) responded to a call of a fire at a soybean field on County Road 418 at 1:34 p.m. Saturday. He said the fire ultimately burned around 200 acres, with some parts of the field contained but still burning after 5 p.m.

News 19 weather cameras were able to pick up views of the smoke from the fire around 2 p.m. as far as Monte Sano.

In addition to CFD and HAVFD, Jones said crews from the Alabama Forestry Commission also responded and cut a break to help contain the fire.

The chief said the fire began after a baring caught on fire on a combine that local farmers were using in the field. He said while the farmers worked to put out that fire it spread to the crop and windy conditions caused it to quickly spread.

Jones said no one was injured and farm equipment took only minimal damage. He said the farm worker also helped firefighters by using equipment to help contain the fire.

“They played a big part,” he said. “Its a blessing for us when the farmers that are there try to tend to it,”

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for all of North Alabama Saturday for the first time since 2015. Jones said those same weather conditions, such as high winds caused the fire to spread as quickly as it did.