LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are asking for help identifying the vehicle and people associated with a break-in at a church in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened on July 2 around 3:30 a.m. at a church on Highway 24 in the Trinity community.

Video via Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office | Facebook

Footage shows that the vehicle appears to be a light-colored Nissan with damage to a headlight. It is also shown to be missing the front quarter panel on the passenger front side.

Anyone with information related to the break-in should call investigators at 256-974-2500.